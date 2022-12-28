Recently returned Superstar reveals how Triple H brought her back to WWE

Triple H changed the landscape of WWE when he took over the creative duties and responsibilities of the company after Vince McMahon's retirement. Australian star Emma recently opened up on how The Game helped her make a return to the company.

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon stepped down from his position as CEO and passed on his roles and responsibilities to Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan. The Game proceeded to become the Chief Content Officer of the company and rehired several released superstars.

Recently, Emma made her return to the company and began working on the blue brand. Speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character, the 33-year-old superstar revealed how Triple H brought her back to WWE:

"It was within a short time after that, probably a month or two, we ended up in touch. He said to me that he had been meaning to reach out even sooner, that I had been on his list, and he's just been swamped, as you could imagine.

That's kind of where the conversation finally kicked off and then went from there. Next thing you know, I'm actually back. I joked about it so many times, all of a sudden it was like, 'This is actually happening, I'm coming back to WWE after five years." [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see what Emma does next in her second run with the company under new leadership.

What has Emma done since returning to WWE under Triple H's regime?

In October 2022, Triple H brought Emma back to the company. It is pertinent to note that she was fired under the old regime in 2017. Upon her arrival, she immediately challenged Ronda Rousey to a match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Unfortunately, she was unable to defeat the Baddest Woman on the Planet. Regardless,Triple H gave her a spot on the blue brand. Ever since her return, she has been spotted in various segments on SmackDown.

Tenille Dashwood @TenilleDashwood

I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the best. Now… I’ve got some unfinished business to take care of! @WWE 5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full!I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the best. Now… I’ve got some unfinished business to take care of! 5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full! ❤️I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the best. Now… I’ve got some unfinished business to take care of! 😎 @WWE https://t.co/PspxTxEhLF

She recently developed an on-screen relationship with real-life boyfriend Madcap Moss, who is also on the blue brand. The two had a few run-ins with Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Last week, she was in a Gauntlet match to determine a new number-one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Unfortunately, she lost to Xia Li and was eliminated.

Do you want to see Emma win a championship under Hunter's new regime? Sound off in the comment section.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes