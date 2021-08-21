NXT Superstar reveals how he felt seeing CM Punk debut on AEW

NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa has revealed how he felt seeing CM Punk make his pro-wrestling return on AEW.

In one of the biggest returns in professional wrestling history, CM Punk returned to the squared circle in AEW after being away for almost seven years.

This week's AEW Rampage started with the arena filled with CM Punk chants, and before long, the Straight Edge Superstar's iconic theme song started playing.

The return sent shockwaves around the wrestling world and everyone, including NXT's Tommaso Ciampa, felt the magnitude of this historic event. Ciampa took to Twitter to reveal he felt goosebumps witnessing Punk make his much-awaited return to pro-wrestling.

"Goosebumps," said Tommaso Ciampa.

It was more than goosebumps for many within the arena as the camera panned to parts of the audience who were in tears after seeing CM Punk make his return.

CM Punk addressed the Chicago crowd and stated how AEW and its fans had brought his love for professional wrestling back. The former WWE star said he was back for his fans and himself.

CM Punk already announced for next week's AEW Dynamite and All Out

CM Punk wasted little time in making his intentions clear. The Best in the World said that he will be present on Wednesdays and Fridays and annual pay-per-views and that "he's here to stay."

Shortly after, CM Punk laid out a challenge to Darby Allin for AEW All Out in September. This wasn't the last announcement related to Punk for the night.

During the course of Rampage, AEW announced that the Straight Edge Superstar would be present next Wednesday on Dynamite.

