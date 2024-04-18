Nyla Rose breaks silence after the Oklahoma Athletic Commission warns AEW over match featuring the transgender star

Nyla Rose has finally reacted to the Oklahoma Athletic Commission warning AEW over a match she took part in last year.

Rose competed in a match against Alejandra The Lion on December 20, 2023, during an ROH on Honor Club taping, which was held in Oklahoma City. She defeated her opponent in a bout that lasted about two minutes. For those unaware, the 41-year-old is the first openly transgender pro wrestler to ink a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

The Oklahoma Athletic Commission's rules do not allow transgender wrestlers to compete against cisgender female performers in the state. Hence, when the commission found out about Nyla Rose's match with The Lion, they voted to warn AEW not to repeat this in the future, or "punitive action" would be taken.

Taking to Twitter, Nyla Rose reacted to the development with a humorous tweet. She wrote:

"WHO The F**K WAS IT?!! Don't worry Oklahoma, I'll find the dastardly Transgender that *check notes* entertained fans!!! HOW DARE THEY MAKE PEOPLE HAPPY?!!!" she tweeted.

