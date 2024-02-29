Tony Khan makes last-minute change to match for AEW Revolution, adds former WWE Champion

Tony Khan has just made a last-minute change to one of the matches previously announced for AEW Revolution happening this Sunday, March 3rd. This would be the Meat Madness match.

This match was set to feature 3 massive stars on the roster. Earlier today, TK revealed that a few stars who were set to be featured in the match were either injured or not cleared by the company's medical team. He therefore decided to temporarily freeze this match-up until further notice.

He then revealed that this will be replaced by an All-Star Scramble Match. A few moments ago on Dynamite, six out of eight stars who will be competing in this match were revealed. Other details about this match were not revealed at the time of writing.

The returning Lance Archer was set to be in the Meat Madness match along with Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs. They were instead added to this all-star scramble. They will be joined by former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho, Brian Cage, and FTW Champion Hook.

The two remaining competitors were not revealed and could be announced on Collision this week, or at the pay-per-view itself. Fans may be in store for some last-minute surprises on the show.

