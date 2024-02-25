AEW announces surprising return of forgotten ex-WWE star for Revolution 2024

A former WWE Superstar has just been added to one of AEW Revolution's newly announced matches, Meat Madness. He will be joining two other physically imposing wrestlers for this bout. The name in question is Lance Archer.

The Meat Madness match will seemingly feature the big performers of the promotion. A few months ago, when Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs faced each other in singles competition, many called it a "meat" slapping contest, a potential reference to Big E.

The rules of the match at Revolution have not been explained. However, it will feature three massive men in in-ring competition. The bout was announced after Wardlow asked for better competition on this past week's Dynamite.

The abovementioned bout would mark the former WWE Superstar's first AEW match in a month. However, this would not be the first time he would share the ring with former TNT Champions Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs.

This will also be Archer's first match at an AEW pay-per-view since Double or Nothing 2021. He faced former WWE Superstar Miro on the show for the TNT Championship.

It remains to be seen whether this will be the final lineup for the Meat Madness match or if more names could be added to it.

