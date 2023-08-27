AEW gives subtle nod to 37-year-old former WWE Champion

After months of building, AEW All In has arrived. The London event is set to be the biggest wrestling event in the history of the business, with crowd numbers that would make the NFL jealous. Boasting over 80,000 ticket sales, fans in England and across the globe are tuned in for this spectacle.

Those tuned into AEW All In Zero Hour were treated to some special moments, courtesy of the commentary table and the Zero Hour Panel. AEW's Renee Paquette began the show by quoting Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, in a moment that left viewers with tears.

Excalibur also took time to honor another former WWE Champion. During the contract signing between Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs, the lead Dynamite announcer stated that this would be "two meaty men slapping meat." You can hear the 43-year-old commentator's remarks at the 1:32:07 marker of the AEW All In Zero Hour live stream.

Of course, fans of the WWE and the New Day know that as a famous quote from former WWE Champion Big E. It caught fans by surprise, as Twitter became loaded with those in the know getting quite a laugh from the line.

Excalibur was correct, as AEW All In Zero Hour saw Miro and Hobbs come to blows as soon as they signed their contract. The two big meaty men will face off at AEW All Out next Sunday in Chicago, Illinois.

Where did the AEW announcement team get that Big E quote from?

If you've somehow never heard of the iconic "big meaty men slapping meat" line, it comes from the short-lived yet beloved New Day Podcast. Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E would bring up seemingly random topics and debate in a way only they could.

There were some incredible moments from the show, like Big E finding out that The Usos and the New Day "didn't know how twins" worked, to arguing whether or not the Golden Girls is better than Game of Thrones.

This iconic moment, of course, came from the January 20, 2020 episode, when Big E revealed his dream match. The 37-year-old superstar pegged Goldberg as his ideal dream opponent, giving us the greatest reason behind his choice.

"I don't wanna hear y'all talking about all this workrate, and how good guys are in the ring, and moonsaults. I don't care about any of that. You want a great match? Bump that. I wanna see two big men, with big chests, and big muscles bumping meat. That's why I'm here. That's why I watched wrestling as a kid. You want your five-star matches? You want your 30-minute classics? Not me! Big meaty men slapping meat! That's what I want!" said Big E.

You can check out the whole moment in the video above.