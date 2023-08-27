Renee Paquette pays tribute to Bray Wyatt at AEW show

Bray Wyatt's influence and creativity touched millions of fans and superstars across the globe. Today, former WWE personality Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) paid tribute to The Eater of Worlds during AEW All In's Zero Hour.

Earlier this week, Triple H broke the news of Bray Wyatt's unfortunate passing at the age of 36. The Eater of Worlds went on a hiatus before WrestleMania 39 due to an undisclosed illness.

Fans and superstars from all across the globe were devasted upon finding out the heartbreaking news. Today, Renee Paquette opened AEW All In's Zero Hour with a quote from Bray Wyatt. Check it out:

"Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny."

Wyatt posted this quote for the first time on his social media ahead of his second run with WWE in 2022.

Bray Wyatt's last premium live event was WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Last year, Triple H re-signed Bray Wyatt and he made his return to the company at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. In 2021, The Eater of Worlds was released from the company and he didn't compete for over a year.

After his triumphant return to the company, he joined Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, LA Knight had started to gain popularity on the main roster after he ditched the Max Dupri character alongside the Maximum Male Models.

The two stars eventually met in the ring after Uncle Howdy kidnapped Knight. The two were booked to face each other in a promotional match at one of the biggest WWE premium live events.

In the end, Knight lost to Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. This was Wyatt's last appearance at a premium live event for WWE. Today, Renee Paquette opened All In by paraphrasing Wyatt's famous quote.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Windham Rotunda's family, friends, and fans in this challenging time.