Nyla Rose demands male AEW star to leave her alone

Former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose wants a fellow male star to stay away from her.

The star in question is Serpentico, who we usually see go back and forth with Nyla Rose and exchange hilarious tweets on Twitter. The highflyer has once again teased Nyla Rose in her recent post, where she shared a photograph designing her wrestling gear. Serpentico responded to the post and hoped every crayon pencil would break whenever she tried to draw her gear.

However, The Native Beast had an interesting message for Serpentico and demanded that he stay away from her. She wrote:

"You’ve already had all your birthday wishes leave [sic] me alone."

Nyla Rose wants to see AEW create Women's Tag Titles

AEW star Nyla Rose is one of the first female wrestlers to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion. During an interview in 2023, The Native Beast spoke about how she's been wanting to see Tag Team titles in the Women's Division.

Speaking in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm on Muscle Memory, Nyla Rose revealed she's been pushing the company to produce the Women's Tag Team titles since the early days.

"I have been pushing for this since day 37. I'm not going to say day one; I wanted the world title from day one, but after things settled a little bit, I've been pushing for Women's Tag titles. I would love to not only win them, but also introduce them, bring them in. I would love to get Women's Tag titles. [I] Would love to hold them with Marina Shafir. Do that, and then I can be the actual grand slam champion."[H/T Fightful]

All Elite Wrestling's women's division contains some of the top names in the industry, like Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Saraya, Julia Hart, and more. Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks in WWE) is also rumored to join the Jacksonville-based promotion soon. Her entry may be the right time for the company to introduce Women's Tag Titles as it would allow the promotion to have more stories for the women's division.

