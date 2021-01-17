Nyla Rose to miss AEW Dynamite after being exposed to COVID-19

AEW Superstar Nyla Rose has revealed that she will not appear on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite after being exposed to COVID-19. Rose was exposed to the virus when she came in contact with a family member who had tested positive.

Nyla Rose shared the news via her Twitter account, explaining the whole situation and how she plans to follow all the necessary safety protocols in the coming weeks, including self-isolating for the next 14 days.

Rose revealed that this will affect a virtual meet and greet she was supposed to attend and that AEW will cancel her match with Leyla Hirsch on next week's Dynamite. She would then apologize to all fans looking forward to these events before asking them to stay safe.

"I've found out that an immediate family member has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, I've been directly exposed. As per safety protocol I will be isolating/self quarantine for the next 14 days. Why do I mention this? Because of the seriousness of the situation and the timeline for quarantine, this will affect this weekend's Virtual Meet & Greet with Damage 365 promotions and prevent me from competing against Leyla Hirsch this coming Wednesday on Dynamite. I'm very sorry to anyone that was looking forward to these events but keeping everyone as safe as possible must be the priority at this time. Thank you for understanding. Stay safe everyone. Please social distance and Mask up."

Nyla Rose joins a list of wrestlers who have been exposed to COVID

Following her revelation on Twitter, Nyla Rose becomes just one wrestler on the list of those who have revealed that they have been exposed or contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Rose joins the likes of Drew McIntyre, Nick Jackson, and Chris Jericho. While both Jackson and Jericho confirmed they had contracted the virus back in September, Drew McIntyre is currently out of action after recently testing positive.

Nyla Rose has only been exposed to the virus and has not tested positive or show any symptoms yet. Hopefully, everything is fine, and we will get to see her return to wrestling after 14 days.