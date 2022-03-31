"Why are you surprised?" - AEW star reacts to Toni Storm's sensational debut on Dynamite 

Nyla Rose recently reacted to Toni Storm's AEW debut on the latest episode of Dynamite, where the latter defeated The Bunny.

The Owen Hart Tournament officially began on this week's edition of the Wednesday night show with a qualifying match. While The Bunny was already announced to compete last week, Storm entered as her surprise opponent, and she expectedly received a thunderous ovation from the fans.

While it can be argued that the former SmackDown star should've quickly won her debut match, the bout was fun nonetheless. Toni Storm's AEW debut has unsurprisingly become the talk of the town, with many sharing their reactions on Twitter.

One among them is Nyla Rose, who had a hilarious reaction to the 26-year-old star's debut. She tweeted that Jade Cargill, whose theme music references Marvel character Storm, predicted the former WWE star's impending All Elite Wrestling arrival beforehand. Check out Rose's tweet below:

"Why are you surprised? Jade‘s music has been telling you a storm was coming for the past year and a half… #longtermstorytelling #AEWDynamite."

Toni Storm could become a megastar in AEW

Storm's WWE career ended abruptly as she walked away from the company amidst a feud with Charlotte Flair. However, there's no doubt regarding her in-ring talents.

With AEW's women's division going from strength to strength, it's safe to assume Toni Storm could become a top star if she puts up great performances. The British star is also one of the favorites to win the Owen Hart Tournament, which could catapult her into the title picture.

Furthermore, there are several dream opponents for Storm in the promotion, including Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill, and more.

