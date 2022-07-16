Nyla Rose trolls former WWE Superstar after his appearance at non-AEW event

AEW star Nyla Rose recently took a hilarious dig at former WWE star Lio Rush, stating that he is retiring.

Rush has appeared in several different wrestling promotions over the years, including WWE, Ring of Honor, and AEW. During his time in WWE, the former Cruiserweight Champion was even allied with the formidable Bobby Lashley.

The 27-year-old star also had a brief stint in AEW, where he teamed up with another young star, Dante Martin. However, Rush left the promotion after his contract expired in February 2022.

The former AEW star's frequent change of companies while stating that he is retiring have become somewhat of an inside joke in the wrestling community. When he recently appeared on GCW, a fan posted a video of the commentators asking what he was doing in the promotion.

This prompted a cheeky reply from the former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose on Twitter, stating that he was "retiring."

You can check out the original tweet here:

While Nyle Rose is simply taking a humorous dig at her former co-star, it remains to be seen how long Lio Rush will stay with GCW. Considering that he has no bad blood with AEW either, fans may see him back in the promotion in the future.

