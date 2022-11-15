"Obviously a pain in the a**" - Wrestling legend explains why Triple H may have shut the door on potential WWE return for big AEW star

Under Triple H's regime, WWE may no longer be open to getting back AEW star, Jon Moxley, according to wrestling veteran Jim Cornette.

The Purveyor of Violence is currently the AEW World Champion. Although he has had a decent run in the Stamford-based company, even becoming the World Champion there once, it pales in comparison to his success in Tony Khan's brand.

However, Moxley has often been associated with a rather violent moveset inside the ring. Aptly nicknamed The Purveyor of Violence, he is still active outside of AEW as well as he recently lost the GCW world title to Nick Gage.

On the latest episode of the Jim Cornette podcast, Cornette shared his thoughts on potential storylines if Moxley was on Triple H's roster.

"Would Moxley make a difference if he went back to the WWE? I mean I know he wouldn't, 'cause he won't get to play with his felon friends. And they probably don't want him except for the other company not to have him,' cause he is obviously a pain in the a*s creatively. But what did Moxley mean as a single, as an individual in the WWE before he left?" (2:47:04 - 2:47:31)

Jon Moxley is scheduled to have a title match at Full Gear against MJF. Only time will tell how the feud between the two stars will come to an end, considering The Salt of the Earth has also promised to beat Moxley without resorting to cheating.

The former WWE Superstar recently signed a contract extension with AEW

The chances of Jon Moxley returning to his former company and reuniting with the rest of the Shield are now almost non-existent, with the World Champion signing a contract extension with AEW.

Apart from being a major presence in-ring, Moxley's responsibilities will now also extend to backstage duties like mentoring younger talent.

It remains to be seen how Moxley will continue to contribute to the All Elite scene in the coming months.

