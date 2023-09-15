"Of course breast augmentation" - Saraya (fka Paige) responds to claims she had surgical enhancement

AEW Women's World Champion Saraya is one of the most outspoken wrestlers on the roster. This was once again on display when she recently gave a fan a piece of her mind.

The AEW Women's Champion has been involved in back-and-forth arguments with fans on Twitter. She returned to the ring in a full-time wrestling capacity last year and has seen massive success. She capped off her return with a world title win at Wembley Stadium during All In.

In a now-deleted tweet, Saraya was accused of calling people "hideous" by a fan while she herself had seemingly had cosmetic surgeries. Knowing her feisty character, she did not hold back and shot back sarcastically at the tweet, stating that she only had lip fillers done five years ago and did not have her face altered in any way.

“Oh sh*t I have? Of course breast augmentation. Lip filler over 5 years ago. Not since then. But what else have I had bud? Enlighten me. I would love to know what actual surgery I’ve had on my face.”

Saraya's tweet

Saraya opens up after winning AEW Women's Championship

Saraya was over the moon when she beat Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, and Britt Baker in a four-way match for the AEW Women's Title.

She opened up on how she felt following the massive victory in an interview with Women's Wrestling Talk and shed light on how it was the perfect timing.

“A year ago, I definitely was not ready. I don't think that would be very fair for anybody. Even if I came in straight away and won the championship straight away. From my standpoint, considering I've been out for five plus years and then all of a sudden I'm just like, okay, can I win a championship? Yeah, it wouldn't be too fair, so I liked the way it started. I like the slow build into it.” [H/T Wrestling News]

She then spoke highly of Britt Baker and called her one of the top girls in AEW. Saraya added that she was fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to work with Baker.

She will now put her title on the line against her former teammate, Toni Storm, at AEW Grand Slam, which will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 20.

Do you think Saraya will win against Toni Storm? Have your say in the comments section below.