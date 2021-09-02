"Offense taken"- QT Marshall hits back at fan for taking shots at him and a WWE legend

AEW star and leader of The Factory, QT Marshall, recently felt outraged after a Twitter user lashed out at him and Paul Wight for stealing the spotlight from rising talent ahead of the AEW All Out event.

A fan stated that the two superstars don't deserve to be on the match card for All Out. In addition, their match should take place on a weekly episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:

"This match should be on dark elevation not a ppv. No offense QT but there a are younger and more talented guys than both of you. It's time to show what talent AEW has," a Twitter user said.

In response, QT Marshall stated that the tweet offended him:

"Offense taken," QT Marshall replied

There's no denying that Paul Wight is well past his prime, and having him face a younger talent would have been in the company's best interest moving forward. Although QT Marshall is just 36 years old, his poor booking from AEW's higher-ups has not made him a significant star yet.

You fans can tag TK and complain all you want, but I'll say it again for those in the IWC who apparently can't comprehend what's happening ....



QT is on your TV!

QT is on the ALL OUT PPV!

QT has become a thing!



See you Sunday, MARKS!#TheFactory #AEW #AEWALLOUT @AEWonTNT @AEW pic.twitter.com/ocMOrJDAzL — QT Marshall (@realmmarshall1) September 2, 2021

Nevertheless, the company seems laser-focused in producing a compelling storyline between the two before their blow-off match.

Paul Wight suffered a massive beatdown at the hand of QT Marshall during this week's AEW Dynamite

Paul Wight may not be fully fit ahead of his first match in AEW!

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, QT Marshall asked Paul Wight to come down to the ring. The former WWE superstar didn't hesitate to enter the ring in the presence of The Factory members. As expected, a brawl broke out between the former WWE Superstar and the faction.

Paul Wight's unbelievable strength proved too much for The Factory, which prompted them to retreat from the ring. The Gunn Club also came down to the ring to help Wight avoid the numbers game.

In a shocking turn of events, AEW star Billy Gunn ambushed Paul Wight with a chair shot right to his spine, leaving fans in a state of shock. This allowed Marshall to get back in the ring and assault the former Big Show to conclude the segment.

What's your take on the storyline between Paul Wight and QT Marshall? Sound off in the comments section below.

