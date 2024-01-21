"Oh hell yeah. It’s ON," "Go get her king" - Fans go gaga over male AEW's star potential association with Kris Statlander 

Fans just can't stop talking about the possibility of an on-screen association between Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathway on AEW TV.

One of the most entertaining parts of All Elite Wrestling's programming has been Hathway's growing fondness for Statlander and his desire to become her manager. Though it doesn't account for a lot of screen-time, the two have made most of the time allotted. On this week's episode of AEW Rampage, Kris Statlander was in action against Queen Aminata, whom she defeated in a fun back-and-forth clash.

Apart from that, she appeared in a backstage segment, also featuring Stokely Hathway and Willow Nightingale. During it, Statlander accidentally touched Hathway's hand. The 33-year-old star shared the clip of this moment on his Twitter account and added a romantic song in the background to hilarious effect.

As expected, this got the fans talking as they stormed the comments section of his tweet. Many viewers jokingly mentioned that the former TBS Champion slowly reciprocated Hathway's feelings and urged him to take the next step.

Check out some of those reactions below:

AEW star Thunder Rosa reveals Kris Statlander helped her to get back in the ring

A couple of weeks back on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa disclosed how Kris Statlander was on her side when she was gearing up for her in-ring return in AEW.

Rosa added that since the former TBS Champion had been out due to an injury for a long time, she could empathize with her struggles.

"I can share this now. I can talk about it. Kris Statlander was the one who helped me with my first match when I got cleared. I have the footage and I was never able to put it out. Probably now I'm gonna at one point, put it on my YouTube. She volunteered to help me because she's been through what I went through in terms of injuries. That to me was very empowering having women that want to help you to get better," said Thunder Rosa.

While it remains to be seen if Stokely Hathway is successful in bringing Kris Statlander on his side as his client, it's safe to say their interactions would continue to entertain the fans.

