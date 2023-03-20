"Oh hell yes. Raw after 'Mania!!!" - AEW star's tease on returning to WWE under Triple H's regime has left fans buzzing on Twitter

AEW star Shawn Spears' (fka Tye Dillinger) recent tweet teasing his comeback to WWE under Triple H's regime has generated excitement among fans on Twitter.

Spears gained popularity in WWE NXT with his "perfect 10" gimmick. He briefly moved up to the main roster in 2017 but was released from the company on February 22, 2019. Later that year, he debuted in AEW and has been a regular there ever since.

Fans began speculating about his possible return to WWE after he reacted to a video clip of himself in a 2017 Royal Rumble match between Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn. Shawn Spears then teased his potential return to the Stamford-based promotion on Twitter, causing a lot of excitement among wrestling fans.

Check out the reactions below:

Rachel Struck @Rachel_Struck1 @ShawnSpears I hear Raw after Mania is a PERFECT place to show up on @ShawnSpears I hear Raw after Mania is a PERFECT place to show up on

Bacon_Space @Bacon_Space @ShawnSpears You need to come back we miss on tv on aew @ShawnSpears You need to come back we miss on tv on aew

APA. @APAHandle @ShawnSpears Wouldnt blame you when was the last time you were on AEW Television? @ShawnSpears Wouldnt blame you when was the last time you were on AEW Television?😭😭

While it's unclear if Shawn's tweet was just a tease or if there is any real interest from WWE in bringing him back, fans are already speculating about what his return could mean.

Some hope he will be given a better opportunity on the main roster, while others wonder if he could potentially join Triple H's regime.

Regardless of what happens, the AEW star's tease has generated a lot of excitement among wrestling fans.

AEW star Shawn Spears shares adorable post with his new baby boy

Shawn Spears announced the birth of his baby boy a few months ago. He last appeared on AEW television during its debut show in Canada, where he appeared to revive his "perfect 10" persona.

Spears had been on personal leave due to his mother's passing and his wife Cassie Lee's pregnancy. The 41-year-old recently posted a photo of himself with his newborn son, which has been well-received by his fans and followers.

Check out the tweet below:

Spears has been making headlines in the wrestling world recently for a variety of reasons. From teasing his potential comeback to WWE to announcing the birth of his son, the wrestler has been keeping fans on their toes.

Do you think Shawn Spears will make a comeback in WWE? Sound of in the comments section below.

