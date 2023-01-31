[Photo] Shawn Spears shares adorable post with new baby boy

A couple of weeks ago, Shawn Spears announced that he and his wife Cassie Lee had welcomed their baby boy.

Shawn Spears was associated with WWE from 2013 to 2019 on NXT under the 'Tye Dilinger' moniker. Following his departure, he made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing in 2019. He soon joined MJF, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), and Wardlow to form The Pinnacle.

When the faction broke up, Spears commenced a feud with Wardlow. The two men competed in a steel cage match on an edition of Dynamite in May last year with MJF as the special guest referee. It seems the 41-year-old had been on personal leave due to his mother's passing and Cassie Lee's pregnancy.

The new father recently shared a photo along with his son:

Spears last appeared on AEW television on their debut show in Canada, where he seemingly brought back his 'perfect 10' gimmick.

Shawn Spears kept a watchful eye on the WWE Royal Rumble

All members of the wrestling world eagerly awaited Cody Rhodes' return to the Royal Rumble. Many of his former colleagues from All Elite Wrestling, including Ricky Starks, hyped his return and was allegedly backstage with The American Nightmare.

Shawn Spears competed in the 2017 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant. On the latest edition of the event, the AEW star commented on Rhodes' impressive body transformation in the aftermath of his recovery from the torn pectoral injury:

While the longevity of Spears' contract with All Elite Wrestling is uncertain, he hinted at a potential departure last year amidst his absence. Given WWE's ability to bring back multiple released talents, it might not be surprising if the AEW star re-signs with his former company.

Would you like to see Spears return to WWE if provided the opportunity? Sound off in the comments.

