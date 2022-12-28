Released WWE Superstar provides a massive update on his future in Tony Khan's promotion

AEW President Tony Khan has always got a lot of plates spinning when it comes to managing his large roster. A member of the locker room recently revealed on Twitter that fans won't be seeing him around any time soon.

That someone is former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears, who had huge roles in storylines involving CM Punk, MJF, and Wardlow in the first half of 2022. However, he hasn't been seen much since his steel cage match with Wardlow in May.

It appears that fans won't be seeing him much in the near future either, as the Twitter account @OhYeahWrestling asked where Shawn Spears had been recently. This prompted the former WWE Superstar to respond with this:

"Don't hold your breath... Not going there anytime soon." tweeted @ShawnSpears

Tony Khan has given Spears a lot of time off in the second half of 2022 to deal with both positive and negative personal matters. Spears announced over the summer that he and his wife Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) were expecting their first child. However, Spears also revealed in October that his mother had passed away during the same timeframe.

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Rampage results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Shawn Spears was one of Tony Khan's first big AEW signings

With the rise of AEW, fans have come to expect former WWE Superstars to make the switch and become All Elite. Tony Khan has been more than happy to accommodate a large number of former WWE performers, with Shawn Spears being one of the first to make the move.

Spears requested his release from WWE in February 2019, with his non-compete clause ending shortly before AEW's first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, in May 2019.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



subscribe now to watch the Buy In Live

youtu.be/yxVabYt2sGQ And the next entrant to draw his #CasinoBattleRoyale card is..........subscribe now to watch the Buy In Live And the next entrant to draw his #CasinoBattleRoyale card is..........subscribe now to watch the Buy In Live youtu.be/yxVabYt2sGQ https://t.co/s4J0m7KLa3

AEW's official Twitter account announced on May 22nd, 2019 that Shawn Spears would be an entrant in the Casino Battle Royale event. This made him the first of many former WWE Superstars to explore what life was like on the other side.

Have you enjoyed Shawn Spears's run in AEW so far? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes