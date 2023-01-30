PHOTO: Top AEW star spotted backstage with Cody Rhodes at WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes won his first Royal Rumble match upon his return from injury. His victory garnered a lot of praise and reactions from the wrestling fraternity across promotions. It seems his real-life friend and top AEW star Ricky Starks accompanied him to the WWE event.

The 32-year old debuted on AEW in 2020 on an edition of Dynamite in response to The American Nightmare's open challenge for the TNT title. Over time, Rhodes took Starks under his wing. The Absolute has always held Rhodes in high regard despite his AEW departure and cited him as responsible for signing Starks to the promotion.

The two-time Intercontinental Champion returned to WWE with much fervor at WrestleMania 38 against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. The two would ensue a hellacious feud before the former AEW star suffered a pectoral injury leading him to be out of in-ring action for nearly seven months. He made his highly anticipated return and was the last entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match.

While his win received reactions from his former All Elite Wrestling colleagues, an image of Ricky Starks accompanying Cody Rhodes backstage at the WWE event started doing the rounds on social media:

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Yooooooo! Ricky Starks was at the Royal Rumble last night Yooooooo! Ricky Starks was at the Royal Rumble last night https://t.co/jtDm7mg54u

In the aftermath of the 37-year old announcing his participation in the Royal Rumble, The Absolute hyped his return.

Cody Rhodes referenced the iconic AEW throne incident following Royal Rumble

When Cody Rhodes departed WWE in 2016, he was associated with a few independent promotions before AEW's inception. His relationship with Triple H was seemingly fine. However, cracks fell through when he took a sledgehammer to The Game's signature throne at an All Elite Wrestling event. Thus, signifying his severed ties with his former employees for good.

At the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, The American Nightmare discussed his return and highlighted that the WWE CCO had no reason to be a fan of his:

"Triple H has no reason to be a fan of mine, if you really think about it. I smashed the throne, I took a lot of shots, always light-hearted, but I think he knew where it was coming from."

𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG Loved this emotional response from Cody Rhodes when asked about Triple H being head of creative now. Loved this emotional response from Cody Rhodes when asked about Triple H being head of creative now. https://t.co/A7mUxLTWJY

Rhodes has now earned the opportunity to face a champion for a title of his choosing at WrestleMania 39.

