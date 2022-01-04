"I want to face them both while they're still active" - Kazuchika Okada on dream matches with two current AEW Superstars

Could we see some dream matches for Kazuchika Okada with some of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling this year?

Okada, also known as The Rainmaker, is a five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and he is one of the most renowned wrestlers in the modern wrestling world.

Ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 16, New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Kazuchika Okada sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss a variety of subjects. While speaking about the Forbidden Door being opened between NJPW and AEW, Okada expressed his desire to step into the ring with CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.

"Danielson and Punk would make for some incredible matches," Kazuchika Okada said. "A lot of those dream match scenarios are about getting excited for the possibilities.... So it is important to keep that excitement and anticipation, I think. Still, if we wait too long, they’ll both retire eventually, so I want to face them both while they’re still active."

Okada, Punk and Danielson are living legends, so it's safe to say that many fans would be thrilled to see either matchup.

Will Kazuchika Okada walk through the Forbidden Door to All Elite Wrestling?

The current working relationship between NJPW and AEW makes these exciting dream matches possible. Due to the travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it's fair to argue that these matches are much more likely to take place in the United States on AEW programming.

AEW President Tony Khan has already made it clear that he's willing to utilize the Forbidden Door. Most recently, Rocky Romero competed on AEW Rampage in December.

Beyond Kazuchika Okada, plenty of big NJPW stars could cross over to AEW this year to compete against the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Kenny Omega. The potential dream matches are endless, and with these two companies working together, anything and everything is possible.

What do you make of Okada's comments? Would you like to see him face CM Punk and Bryan Danielson? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

