Kazuchika Okada reportedly involved in NJPW's partnership with AEW and IMPACT Wrestling - Reports

Kazuchika Okada, arguably the biggest name in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, is reportedly involved in its partnerships with AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Okada will absolutely be involved with New Japan's ongoing partnerships with AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. When and where Okada will appear is currently unknown. But The Rainmaker is set to be involved with this partnership. Given Okada's star power, it's likely that he would be utilized as a prominent competitor.

Over the last several days, fans have seen the partnership between these three companies begin to take shape. KENTA wrestled on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, and FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) appeared in a video package at the end of IMPACT Wrestling's No Surrender special on Sarurday. It seems like this collaboration is starting to take off.

Okada is a five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion. He's widely considered as one of the best wrestlers in the world, and he's one of the most popular international wrestlers in the business. The report that he'll be involved with this partnership suggests that NJPW is open to allowing even its biggest stars to appear on AEW and/or IMPACT Wrestling programming.

Okada has had a memorable rivalry with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in the past. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter named a clash between the two stars as the Match of the Year in both 2017 and 2018. A potential match between Omega and Okada on an AEW pay-per-view is sure to excite many fans.

AEW working with multiple companies has opened the forbidden door

KENTA in All Elite Wrestling

The last few months have been exhilarating for fans of professional wrestling. Tony Khan has opened the doors for AEW to work with multiple wrestling companies, including AAA, NWA, IMPACT Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Dream matches are now possible. Travel restrictions make it hard to predict the future of this collaboration. But the fact that the doors have been opened will leave fans guessing, as it's exciting to see this remarkable cooperation.

With Okada reportedly set to compete across promotional lines, it certainly seems like everyone could potentially be in play in the weeks and months to come. In 2021, wrestling fans should expect the unexpected.

Are you excited to potentially see Okada in AEW for the first time?