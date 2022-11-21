"Oldberg [Goldberg] is greeeener than the green" - Twitterati erupt to wild comparisons between major AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer

Wrestling fans on Twitter recently debated a comparison between AEW star Jade Cargill and Goldberg.

At AEW Full Gear, Cargill extended her winning streak in the promotion by beating Nyla Rose. She is currently unbeaten in 42 matches, having defended the TBS Championship on numerous occasions.

Similarly, during the days of WCW, Goldberg also compiled one of the most impressive winning streaks in the history of professional wrestling. He went 173 matches without suffering a loss.

Twitter user @WrestleBanana initiated the debate by suggesting that Cargill is better than the WWE Hall of Famer. In reaction, fans came up with interesting comments, as some even suggested that the multi-time world champion has a better moveset.

Kam Kalambay @kalomika @WrestleBanana As much as o hate Goldberg after ending Bret's career, he still had a better arsenal and better performances in his youth @WrestleBanana As much as o hate Goldberg after ending Bret's career, he still had a better arsenal and better performances in his youth

Matthew 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👨🏻‍🦽 @Anime_Otaku2 @WrestleBanana Well, GOAT is a huge stretch, especially at only 2 years into her career, but she is awesome. @WrestleBanana Well, GOAT is a huge stretch, especially at only 2 years into her career, but she is awesome.

Randall Chapman @randy_maverick @WrestleBanana 🏻 Right there. The lie is right up there. 🏻 Right there. The lie is right up there. @WrestleBanana 👆🏻 Right there. The lie is right up there.

Hunter00 @RO_Hunter00 @WrestleBanana They are the same thing, only one is so fine @WrestleBanana They are the same thing, only one is so fine

Since capturing the TBS Championship, Cargill has already defended her title against former WWE stars, including Ruby Soho, Marina Shafir, and Athena.

Throughout her title reign, she has also beaten other prominent stars, including Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay, and Tay Conti.

Disco Inferno commented on Tony Khan possibly signing Goldberg to AEW

Disco Inferno recently discussed the idea of Tony Khan signing Goldberg to AEW. Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, he mentioned that Khan hasn't done much with Miro and other top stars.

He suggested that the AEW President might not be able to utilize the former Universal Champion and doesn't feel confident regarding the same idea.

"Well, they're not doing anything with Miro. They're not doing anything with Lance Archer. Bro there's so many guys that they're not doing anything with. Like I'm not confident that they'll bring in a guy like Goldberg and they're going to know what to do with him."

The 55-year-old legend has been temporarily active in WWE. Earlier this year, he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

In some of his recent matches, the WCW veteran faced former WWE Champions Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

It remains to be seen when the WWE Hall of Famer will return for his next match inside the squared circle.

