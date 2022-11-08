Wrestling veteran comments on Tony Khan potentially signing 2-time WWE Universal Champion to AEW

Disco Inferno has commented on the likelihood of Goldberg signing with AEW when the Hall of Famer's deal expires with WWE.

In the 90s, Goldberg became a phenomenon in WCW and amassed a winning streak of over 170 matches. He captured the promotion's world title twice, along with two reigns as US Champion and a singular tag reign alongside Bret Hart. He had a run in WWE after WCW's death, where he held the World Heavyweight Championship in 2003 before returning to the company in 2017.

He has since held the Universal Title on two occasions, shockingly defeating Brock Lesnar in just one minute and twenty-six seconds during his comeback. He even faced The Undertaker in a dream match.

But Disco Inferno isn't sure Tony Khan would know what to do with him if he were to sign with AEW after departing WWE. During Keepin' it 100, the wrestling veteran explained that the promotion struggles to use the likes of Miro and Lance Archer, and the WWE Hall of Famer could fall under the same category.

"Well, they're not doing anything with Miro. They're not doing anything with Lance Archer. Bro there's so many guys that they're not doing anything with. Like I'm not confident that they'll bring in a guy like Goldberg and they're going to know what to do with him," Inferno said. (0:30-0:41)

Goldberg faced Disco in WCW on two occasions in singles competition. The first time they clashed for the TV Title, which ended in no contest. The second of which saw Goldberg win during an episode of WCW Saturday Night in 1998.

AEW reportedly had significant interest in signing Goldberg in 2019

When AEW initially emerged as a major alternative to WWE, it was natural for fans to tie any major wrestling free agent to the upstart promotion as the roster was built.

One of the names rumored was Goldberg, whom the company reportedly had a genuine interest in signing. At the time, he had only returned for his two clashes against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016 and WrestleMania 33 the following year, as well as his Universal Title win against Kevin Owens at Fastlane and his participation in the Royal Rumble.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists In 2019, AEW had a lot of interest in Goldberg for when they started up



But WWE made him what was considered an amazing offer at the time.



- WON In 2019, AEW had a lot of interest in Goldberg for when they started up But WWE made him what was considered an amazing offer at the time.- WON https://t.co/PM5gHmjPKv

Despite the interest, he never made the jump as WWE had a lucrative offer for the Hall of Famer to return. He faced The Undertaker at Super Showdown in 2019 and has since wrestled on seven occasions, winning the Universal Title again. Perhaps he could finally switch to AEW at the end of this current deal.

Would you like to see Goldberg in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Keepin' it 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes