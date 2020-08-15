AEW was interested in signing Goldberg; major booking plans revealed 

Former WWE on-screen manager Jim Cornette recently reviewed the Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy outing from this week's AEW Dynamite, on his official Youtube channel. Cornette also opened up on AEW President Tony Khan wanting to sign WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, and booking his legendary undefeated streak again.

Here's what Cornette had to say:

Goldberg was huge on Tony Khan's want list. He wanted Goldberg to come out and do the streak over again. I mentioned how much you think he's gonna charge for a 30-second job match? Probably the same as a main event PPV match.

You can check out Cornette's comments in the following clip, beginning at the 11:19 mark.

Jm Cornette talks Tony Khan's interest in Goldberg:

Goldberg was one of the most popular wrestlers during the Monday Night Wars

Tony Khan has previously opened up on showing interest in Goldberg. He talked about it on the X-Pac 1-2-360 podcast, back in January 2019.

I have spent some time with Bill, I really like Bill a lot and he’s one of the greatest drawing cards ever in the business, he’s a huge star, a household name … and yeah, if the situation was right, obviously. I haven’t agreed to anything with Bill or anything but I like Bill a lot.

Goldberg decided to try his hand at pro-wrestling after his NFL career didn't take off. He soon turned into one of the biggest attractions in WCW, courtesy his undefeated streak which ended after 173 straight wins. Goldberg dominated the WWE roster during his first run in the promotion, back in 2003-04, scoring wins against the likes of The Rock and Triple H.

He made his return to WWE again in 2016, and has been making occasional appearances for the company ever since then. Goldberg has won the Universal title on two occasions, and is also a multiple-time World Champion.

Tony Khan is a big pro-wrestling fan and used to attend wrestling shows back in the '90s. He clearly understands the star power someone of the stature of Goldberg brings to the table. The WWE legend was never known for his in-ring ability, but his mere presence and his impressive physique helped him become one of the biggest Superstars in history.