"Omg it's coming !!!!" - Former WWE Superstar's reported presence in Tony Khan's company has left fans excited on Twitter

The wrestling world seemed excited as it was reported that a former WWE Superstar was spotted backstage at the Tony Khan-led promotion. The star is former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi.

Earlier tonight, it was reported by Fightful that the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was spotted backstage at the ROH pay-per-view, Supercard of Honor.

People wanted to see Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu) wrestle some of the top stars in AEW, namely the undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill and ROH Women's Champion Athena.

Members of the wrestling world were a bit confused about why Naomi was there as she did not show up after the only women's match on the show.

Fans were excited about the news and wanted to see Naomi in either ROH or AEW and asked Tony Khan to sign her as soon as possible.

The ROH Women's World Champion Athena confirmed reports that Naomi was backstage during the post-show media scrum.

She revealed that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was backstage to support her. Athena also mentioned that she would love to wrestle Naomi in the future.

"Trin is one of my really good friends. We talk on a daily basis... She is one of my very close friends and she wanted to come out and support... Very cool moment. I hope to have a match with her in the future. I never had the opportunity in WWE to have that match," Athena said. [00:09 - 00:29]

Athena retained her ROH Women's World Championship against Yuka Sakazaki at tonight's pay-per-view.

Would you like to see the two former WWE Superstars wrestle each other? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

