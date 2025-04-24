"OMG FINALLY SHE'S BACKKK," "Treat her like a star" - Fans erupt after AEW officially announces blockbuster return

AEW fans want a major star to be treated right after the company announced her return for Collision Playoff Palooza. The name in question is Anna Jay, who returned to All Elite Wrestling last year after a successful run in Stardom.

Ad

Anna Jay is arguably one of the most promising young stars in AEW. She has received much praise from many for her work and is a fan favorite. However, Jay hasn't competed on All Elite Wrestling programming since unsuccessfully challenging Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship in December 2024. The promotion has finally announced her return to television.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), All Elite Wrestling promoted the in-ring return of Anna Jay, which will take place on AEW Collision Playoff Palooza on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans on X reacted to the post and asked Tony Khan to book Anna Jay well and treat her like a star.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans shared excitement for Anna Jay's return and questioned why she was off television for the past couple of months. They also wondered why Tony Khan booked her return for Collision and not for Dynamite.

"Finally. It doesn’t make sense why she was off TV for months in the first place," a fan tweeted.

"So typical having Anna Jay return with no build-up or reason why she [has] been gone since 11th January," another fan tweeted.

Ad

"It's about time she's back on TV, why not Dynamite?" a user posted.

Jay's opponent for the Saturday night program hasn't been announced as of this writing.

Konnan says AEW star Anna Jay should move to WWE

Anna Jay competed in Japan last year and worked on improving her wrestling skills before making a return to All Elite Wrestling. Wrestling veteran Konnan wants Jay to move to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ad

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan pointed out how Anna Jay had everything it took to become a major player in WWE. The veteran also highlighted how Jade Cargill became a huge star in the Stamford-based promotion, and the same could happen with Jay.

"Yeah, there's a couple of people there that I think would do better in WWE, and she's one of them. And I don't think she has heat because of the [Jack] Perry thing. It's just normal non-sensical AEW's what I would call it. But yeah, she has everything to be a huge star, and her value is not going up staying there. Look at how fast they made Jade [Cargill] a star over there." [22:36 - 23:03]

Fans will have to wait and see what's in store for Anna Jay after her upcoming return to AEW Collision on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More