Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May is seemingly leaving All Elite Wrestling, according to reports. A recent report has also provided an update on top All Elite stars Tay Melo and Anna Jay.

Tay Melo and Anna Jay have been absent from AEW's programming for a notable amount of time. Melo was last seen on the January 11, 2023, edition of Rampage. The Queen Slayer, on the other hand, has not wrestled in Tony Khan's company since unsuccessfully challenging Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship in December 2024 on Dynamite.

According to a recent report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, there have been no specific talks about bringing back Anna and Tay to the Jacksonville-based promotion at this moment.

“I haven’t heard of any injuries. AEW does tend to cycle people out more. There’s a healthy balance there now. Giving them two or three months off is one thing, but I haven’t heard anything specific regarding them. No injuries that I’ve heard of.''

Tony Khan addresses Mariah May's AEW future

Mariah May is one of the biggest female talents in All Elite Wrestling and is a former Women's World Champion. However, The Glamour might be on her way out of the company. Some recent reports suggest Mariah May will not be signing a new deal with the Jacksonville-based company.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Tony Khan spoke about Mariah May's future in his company. The 42-year-old praised the feud between her and Toni Storm and seemingly dropped a tease on The Woman from Hell's future.

"It’s a story I felt strongly about with Mariah May coming into AEW. It evolved into a great rivalry leading into that Hollywood Ending at Revolution. It was fantastic working with both women. With 'Timeless' Toni Storm having vanquished Mariah May, we’ll see what’s next for her and Toni Storm," he said.

We will have to wait and see if Mariah May ends up in WWE after her All Elite Wrestling contract expires.

