"Omg," says AEW Executive following Finn Balor’s forehead injury ahead of WrestleMania 40

Finn Balor has just provided an update about himself and he seems unfazed despite a head injury he sustained. A certain AEW Executive expressed his disbelief after seeing the injury. This would be Nicholas Jackson.

The Jackson brothers, aka The Young Bucks, have been Executive Vice Presidents of All Elite Wrestling since the company was established in 2019. They were joined by Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes before the latter left the company to join WWE in 2022.

Finn Balor posted a short video on his social media handles showing a swollen forehead and some cuts and marks he had on his nose area. He had an unfazed look on his face despite the injury. This comes just under a week until WrestleMania XL where he and Damian Priest will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Balor's post can be found here.

Nicholas Jackson replied to his post with a one-word reaction, expressing his shock after seeing the injury.

Nicholas Jackson's comment under Balor's post

Finn Balor and The Judgment Day look ready heading into WrestleMania XL

At WrestleMania XL, The Judgment Day will be busy as most of them are booked for major matches at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The Prince and Damian Priest will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match.

Dominik Mysterio recently rekindled the bad blood he has with his father and he will be teaming up with Santos Escobar as they take on his father and Dragon Lee in tag team action. Rhea Ripley will be one of the main highlights of the weekend as she defends her title against Becky Lynch.

On Instagram, Finn Balor posted a picture of all five members of the heel faction looking ready for the weekend, and ready to keep their hot streak going.

"All rise," wrote Balor.

It remains to be seen how all will turn out, as Judgment Day could leave WrestleMania still holding on to their gold, or they could leave with nothing anymore. Damian Priest still holding onto his Money in the Bank briefcase could play a factor.

