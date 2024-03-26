Finn Balor sends a two-word message to The Judgment Day

Finn Balor recently took to social media to send a two-word message to his Judgment Day stablemates.

The faction currently consists of JD McDonagh, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest. Balor and Priest are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

On Instagram, Balor shared a backstage photo with his stablemates. It's quite likely that the image was clicked at a recent WWE Live event.

"All rise," wrote Balor.

Check out Balor's Instagram post below:

Members of the heel faction are currently involved in separate storylines and feuds. Rhea Ripley is feuding with Becky Lynch and will defend the Women's World Championship against The Man at WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio has reignited his feud with Rey Mysterio. Last Friday on SmackDown, the former NXT North American Champion assisted Santos Escobar during his match against the Hall of Famer. Lastly, Priest and Balor are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40.

Bill Apter believes Dominik Mysterio could leave The Judgment Day

Bill Apter has suggested the idea of Dominik Mysterio leaving his current faction after his actions on WWE shows.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Mantell discussed the possibility of Mysterio aligning with Andrade. He said:

"I think Dom Dom is going to be moving further away from Rhea because of the look that Rhea gave him when he said he was gonna challenge Gunther. She looked like, I think like, 'Without talking to me about it? Are you crazy?' But then, the little interaction with Andrade, what if Dom Dom becomes a member of the bad side of the LWO? Leaves Judgment Day and becomes a member of the LWO. It's an excellent transition, I think, into another bad guy role for him."

The Judgment Day is one of the strongest stables in WWE. However, the faction is in jeopardy of losing all its gold at WrestleMania 40.

