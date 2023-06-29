"OMG is she teasing debuting at MITB? can't wait" - Fans go into a frenzy after AEW star shares a cryptic message on Twitter

AEW star Jade Cargill has recently shared a cryptic message, and fans have been speculating that she could be talking about a possible return sometime soon. Her last appearance for the promotion was a month ago at Double or Nothing, where she lost her title to Kris Statlander. This was a surprise loss, considering Cargill was at a 60-0 undefeated record prior to the match.

Jade Cargill was the longest-reigning TBS Women's Champion, and her singles career has been close to stellar, with her loss to Kris Statlander being the only blemish on her flawless record. She made her first AEW appearance in November 2020, confronting Cody Rhodes. She then made her singles in-ring debut four months later, defeating Dani Jordyn, and this would begin her incredible singles run.

Taking to Twitter, the former TBS Women's Champion would post a three-word message, which could be her first message regarding an in-ring return since her loss at Double or Nothing. It has been one straight month since her loss without any update on the former champ. Fans have begun to speculate what her message means and when exactly Cargill will be making her return. She wrote:

"I cant wait."

Many superstars have talked about the possibility of Cargill appearing for WWE. It will be a few more days till the Stamford-based promotion's upcoming pay-per-view Money in the Bank, which occurs on July 2, so there is a legitimate possibility Cargill shocks the industry with an appearance.

Other fans have thought of a more realistic outcome, and she might make her return at AEW's newest show, Collision.

WCW veteran thinks AEW suddenly "killed" Jade Cargill

It was a complete shock when a completely dominant force like Jade Cargill suddenly lost everything in just a blink of an eye. She lost her title, and her momentum suddenly and completely disappeared.

Recently on Keepin' It 100, WCW veteran Konnan talked about Cargill's loss last month and what he thinks could be the reasons behind this. He believes that this could be due to a backstage issue, an undisclosed injury, or anything of the sort.

"But I was surprised that they would bring her in because it didn’t get a huge pop like I thought it would and beat Cargill. And you just killed Cargill for no reason, you could have done it another way, but maybe they wanted to hotshot it and do the surprise, maybe Cargill has attitude problems, maybe she was hurt and needed time off?" [From 02:20 to 02:38]

A return by Jade Cargill to AEW or a WWE debut will surely change the landscape of the respective rosters.

