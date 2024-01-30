"OMG W LET'S GO MOX" - Fans react ahead of Jon Moxley's first-time-ever match against former WWE Champion on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley will face a former WWE Champion on AEW Dynamite this week. His opponent for the Wednesday Night show is Jeff Hardy. Tony Khan made the announcement via X/Twitter. Fans have now reacted to the same on the platform.

Jon Moxley joined AEW in 2019, whereas Jeff Hardy became a part of the promotion in 2022. Despite being on the same roster, the two superstars have just now had the opportunity to face each other inside the squared circle. Finally, in a first-ever match, wrestling fans will see the two stalwarts clash on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Tony Khan recently made the announcement about the match, which will take place on the Wednesday Night weekly show in New Orleans, LA.

Fans had a mixed reaction to Khan's announcement. Some were excited to witness the match, while others were a little disappointed as they believed the match would only add to Jeff Hardy's losing streak.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The upcoming episode of Dynamite will also see the return of the rankings system, which was removed from the promotion. The rankings system had much fanfare but did not last.

CM Punk reportedly erased the rankings rule in AEW

The Jacksonville-based promotion had a ranking system implemented from the year 2019 to 2022. The ranking system was based on a wrestler's win-loss record and helped keep track of title scenes and potential contenders.

It was recently revealed that CM Punk was the one who erased the ranking system in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Bryan Alvarez made this revelation on the B&V show last week. He stated that The Straight Edge superstar convinced Tony Khan to drop the rule.

“I was told it was CM Punk. He talked Tony into getting rid of the rankings," Alvarez said on the show.

A couple of weeks ago, Tony Khan announced the return of the old system to commence the new year with exciting changes. Khan is hopeful for 2024 and believes that this year is going to turn out incredibly well for his company.

