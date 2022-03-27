Tony Khan set to announce new signing on AEW Dynamite ahead of women's Owen Hart Foundation cup

It was announced on this week's edition of AEW Rampage that Tony Khan will be making a new signing for the women's division of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament on Dynamite. AEW took to their official Twitter handle to confirm the same.

AEW announced back in September 2021 that they will be hosting a men's and women's tournament that will conclude at Double or Nothing 2022, known as the Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

All Elite Wrestling confirmed on their Twitter handle that the Bunny will be in action in a qualifier for the women's tournament, but her opponent will be signed by Tony Khan on this week's edition of the Wednesday night show.

"WEDNESDAY night on AEW Dynamite at 8pm ET / 7pm CT onTBS Network, we will the have FIRST Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Qualifier as The Bunny will go 1-on-1 with a New Addition to the AEW roster that Tony Khan will officially sign this Wednesday night," AEW wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

The Owen Hart Foundation tournament promises to showcase some fine wrestlers in action in both the men's and women's division.

A stacked card announced for next week's episode of Dynamite

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite has a lot of great action announced. Darby Allin and Sting will continue their rivalry with the Andrade Family Office as The former TNT Champion goes one-on-one with Andrade El Idolo.

FTR will be in tag-team action in their first match since releasing Tully Blanchard as their manager as they take on the team of Austin and Colten Gunn, better known as the Gunn Club.

Also, the qualifiers for the Women's Owen Hart Foundation tournament will begin as The Bunny will face a mystery opponent, which will be announced by Tony Khan on the show itself.

It is shaping up to be an action-packed episode of AEW Dynamite, with a lot of high-profile matches and feuds taking place.

Who do you think will be the mystery opponent and the newest member of AEW? Let us know in the comments.

You can check out the results for this week's Rampage here.

Edited by Debottam Saha