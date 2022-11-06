"Once the Elite jump ship" - Twitter erupts with wild predictions about canceled AEW match involving Cody Rhodes taking place in WWE under Triple H

Fans on Twitter erupted with some insane predictions as the canceled AEW Blood and Guts match from 2020 became a recent topic of conversation.

The Inner Circle and The Elite were scheduled to clash with one another inside the brutal structure in 2020. At the time, the Chris Jericho-led stable was involved in a brutal rivalry with the Kenny Omega-led stable.

However, the match was postponed when the COVID pandemic hit that year. The match was later scrapped altogether as the two teams then squared off in the inaugural Stadium Stampede match.

The bout appears to be a distant memory, with the Inner Circle dissolved, Hangman Page out of the Elite, and Cody Rhodes having joined WWE. But that hasn't stopped hopeful fans from fantasizing about the potential contest for the future.

Take the user below, for example, who suggested that next year's WarGames, WWE's version of the AEW bout, could play host to the mammoth contest.

y2wrestling @y2wrestling @WWEREALONE That was gonna be the first AEW Show I was going to attend @WWEREALONE That was gonna be the first AEW Show I was going to attend

Lord Captain Peter Quinn @CaptainQuinn4 @WWEREALONE we had the Pandemic and the Stadium Stampede. am thankful it brought out even more creativity @WWEREALONE we had the Pandemic and the Stadium Stampede. am thankful it brought out even more creativity

I_loove Aew @Aedub4life @WWEREALONE This could've been grt one ,, maybe someone would've turned here,, probably,, actually moooost probably ha*gman @WWEREALONE This could've been grt one ,, maybe someone would've turned here,, probably,, actually moooost probably ha*gman

Joe  @ProWrestlingJoe



But we got Stadium Stampede in stead, and I don't think this would have topped that. I actually think we upgraded.



I've never had as much fun watching wrestling like I did during the SS match. The Real One  ☄️ @WWEREALONE This match would’ve been great man This match would’ve been great man https://t.co/qRxf80RkrD It would.But we got Stadium Stampede in stead, and I don't think this would have topped that. I actually think we upgraded.I've never had as much fun watching wrestling like I did during the SS match. twitter.com/WWEREALONE/sta… It would. But we got Stadium Stampede in stead, and I don't think this would have topped that. I actually think we upgraded. I've never had as much fun watching wrestling like I did during the SS match. twitter.com/WWEREALONE/sta…

Despite the two factions now in tatters, faction war in All Elite Wrestling has been raging. Jericho has now moved on to form The Jericho Appreciation Society, where they are in a feud against The Blackpool Combat Club. Meanwhile, The Elite have been missing from the company's programming.

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have allegedly been suspended since AEW All Out

Although the teams for the original Blood and Guts match being so vastly different from before, one thing has remained a constant. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega continue to stand with one another, having been in each other's corners for their tag team and world title reigns, respectively.

They even captured the Trios Titles with one another earlier this year, inaugurating the belts in AEW.

Their reign with those belts did not last long, as they were stripped of their titles following an alleged altercation with CM Punk at AEW All Out. During the media scrum following All Out, The Second City Saint went on a verbal tirade where he lashed out at Hangman Page and Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson.

This led to a confrontation between all the involved parties resulting in suspensions for all.

Over the last few weeks, The Elite seems set for a return as vignettes concerning the trio have been airing. It remains to be seen when the former Trios Champions will return to the company's programming.

Would you have liked to see this match? Join the discussion in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes