One of Adam Cole's henchmen sends a two-word message after AEW Worlds End twist

The identities of The Devil and his masked men were finally revealed at AEW Worlds End, and one of the assailants, Roderick Strong, had an epic reaction following the show.

After months of build-up, Tony Khan finally paid off 'The Devil' storyline by revealing Adam Cole to be under the mask. While there were several rumored names that circulated before, such as Jack Perry, All Elite Wrestling booked a twist in the story by bringing the injured Cole back, alongside The Kingdom, Wardlow, and Roderick Strong.

Strong, in particular, played a big role in MJF and Adam Cole's budding friendship as the former Undisputed Era member always seemed frustrated by Cole being close to the former AEW champion. Roderick finally got some retribution over MJF as he caught Maxwell with a stiff knee to the face at Worlds End before others joined in on the attack.

Roderick Strong reacted to AEW's clip of the 'unmasked men' and responded with a clever two-word message, potentially referencing getting vindicated following his issues with MJF.

Here's how Strong reacted:

How did AEW Worlds End conclude?

MJF and Samoa Joe predictably headlined AEW's latest pay-per-view with a world title rematch that could have gone multiple ways. After a hard-hitting affair, Joe won the world championship clean after an injured MJF passed out to the Coquina Clutch.

While many didn't expect MJF to lose heading into the show, fresh reports have since revealed the original plans for the match and what's next for Samoa Joe.

Following the main event, Adam Cole came out to console a distraught MJF, and much to the surprise of absolutely nobody, The Devil's masked men also turned up to target the duo.

Cole initially looked to be on MJF's side before the lights went off, and once they were back on, the former NXT Champion was seated on a chair with the attackers standing behind him. And just like that, Adam Cole confirmed he was The Devil and proceeded to punish MJF before the event went off the air.

