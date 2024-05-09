  • home icon
  One of AEW's brightest stars is coming back to TV next week

One of AEW’s brightest stars is coming back to TV next week

By Tejas Pagare
Modified May 09, 2024 02:21 GMT
A huge name is set to return on Dynamite next week

A young AEW star has been announced to return on next week's Dynamite. The star being discussed is HOOK.

For weeks, Chris Jericho tried luring the former FTW Champion to train under his tutelage. However, the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil declined to accept his offer. Furious, Jericho even dragged Taz into the story and made it personal. Taz's son then challenged The Ocho to a match at Dynasty.

HOOK and Chris Jericho battled for the FTW Championship at the pay-per-view last month. The two competed in a hard-hitting match which was surprisingly won by Jericho. This ended the 25-year-old's 238-day title reign.

Following the title win, Jericho called himself 'The Learning Tree' and was open to taking young stars under his wing for their development. Last week, Big Bill asked the current FTW Champion to teach him.

On tonight's edition of Dynamite, Jericho and Bill defeated local enhancement talents in a short match. Following the bout, The Learning Tree talked about their win and applauded Big Bill. At the same moment, Tony Schiavone interrupted him and announced that HOOK would be returning on the next edition of AEW Dynamite.

It will be interesting to see what the 25-year-old star says, as this will be his first appearance since losing at AEW Dynasty.

