One of AEW’s flagship shows could get cancelled in 2024, according to WWE Hall of Famer

According to a WWE Hall of Famer, AEW CEO and President Tony Khan could be forced to cancel one of his company's weekly flagship shows, citing a major TV deal.

Following the inception of AEW back in 2019, the CEO and President of the company, Tony Khan, announced a weekly flagship show named "Dynamite." Two years after the amazing success of the show, the company announced another Friday show, "Rampage." Earlier this year, a new Saturday show, "Collision" was announced as well.

However, the wrestling community has criticized the promotion for too many shows for the company, including the ROH shows. Furthermore, the TV ratings have been declining for the shows lately as well. Meanwhile, the WWE Hall of Famer, Eric Bischoff, has made a bold prediction regarding the weekly shows of AEW.

Bischoff thinks that TK and the company would eventually come to a realization that one of their flagship shows needs to be dropped in 2024. Speaking on the Strictly Business podcast recently, Eric declared:

"I think AEW will end up being forced to or coming to the realization, that they need to drop at least one of their shows. I see one of them going away. Now that's assuming that they stay at Warner Brothers Discovery. All bets are off if they end up getting bounced from Warner Bros. Discovery." [H/T WrestlingINC]

WWE Hall of Famer recently blasted on Tony Khan

The WWE Hall of Famer, Eric Bischoff, has mostly been a critic of Tony Khan for the way he handles AEW. Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast recently, Bischoff explained how TK is not growing his company's audience:

"Tony's been so focused on satisfying the internet wrestling community or winning Dave Meltzer's Booker of the Year award two years in a row and catering to the smallest, smallest, smallest portion of what has become a very broad audience for professional wrestling. He's made himself unattractive, in my opinion, or less attractive to potential television buyers including his current television partner." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Meanwhile, Tony Khan continues to lead and hold the authority and creative control of AEW with 2024 approaching. Only time will tell how he takes care of things in the forthcoming weeks.

