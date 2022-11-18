Ahead of AEW Full Gear pay-per-view this Saturday, All Elite President Tony Khan attended a media call to promote the event. One of the biggest matches on the card is between Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Saraya. Khan gave heaps of praise for the former WWE Superstar and shared the importance of this matchup.

In 2017, Saraya (fka Paige) got severely injured during a WWE live show and was forced to retire. Almost six years later, the first-ever NXT Women's Champion has been cleared to wrestle. This Saturday will be her in-ring debut for AEW and the first match in over half a decade.

During the Full Gear Media Call, Tony Khan was asked about the match between Saraya and Britt Baker. The AEW President mentioned that Saraya's story is well-documented, and her in-ring return is a monumental moment. Moreover, Khan is glad to see her compete against the former women's champion.

“It’s a great story she’s been out of wrestling and many people thought she would never return to the ring... and it was amazing news that Saraya was fully cleared to wrestle and that she’s going to go one-on-one this Saturday night with Dr. Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear,” Tony Khan said. [12:51 - 13:19]

Khan also mentioned that one of the main themes of the pay-per-view is that popular stars are battling homegrown stars. He talked about how Saraya was well-known before coming to his promotion, while Baker had been in the company since day one, making a name for herself.

“Dr. Britt Baker is somebody who is always, from the beginning of AEW, been one of our homegrown stars and Saraya is somebody who’s frankly one of the biggest, most recognizable faces in all of pro wrestling and one of the best-known stories in all of pro wrestling,” he added. [14:50 - 15:09]

Tony Khan praised Dr. Britt Baker for her contribution to AEW

During the media call, Tony Khan shared his opinion on the former women's champion. He mentioned that The Doctor has been with the company from the start, sacrificing her body to ensure the promotion's growth.

“Dr. Britt Baker is somebody who’s really worked her way into this position when AEW started... She’s been in some of the bloodiest, most barbaric matches in pro wrestling. Dr. Britt Baker is a savage. And she’s somebody that’s willing to go to war for AEW and for herself, frankly. And, if not for herself, for her friend Jamie Hayter,” said Khan. [14:13 - 14:49]

Britt Baker was the women's champion for 290 days before dropping the title to Thunder Rosa. Her friend Jamie Hayter will face Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm for the title at Full Gear.

