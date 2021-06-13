"One of the best" - Top female champion heaps praise on AEW star MJF

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker said that MJF is one of the top wrestling stars in the world today. Baker also spoke about her equation with the leader of The Pinnacle, stating that they both work well together.

Baker is currently sitting at the top of the women's division after defeating Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing 2021 for the AEW Women's Championship.

Appearing on the podcast, Rasslin' with Brandon Walker, Britt Baker discussed many topics, including why she thinks MJF is one of the best talents in the world.

The Dentist disclosed that they both consider the other to be the top star of their respective division. Baker further stated that she and MJF have a mutual understanding and the capacity to tolerate each other.

"He’s misunderstood. He and I respect each other. He’s one of the best. He’s, I think, one of the top stars in wrestling today, and he thinks I’m one of the top stars in wrestling today. We understand each other, and that’s why we work well together. We tolerate each other, [and] it works.” said Baker (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Not too long ago, MJF spoke about his bond with Britt Baker and even teased that she could be the first female member of The Pinnacle in AEW.

Britt Baker excited about AEW going back on road

Britt Baker further spoke about how excited she is to perform in front of live crowds when AEW goes back on the road from July 7th in Miami.

The AEW Women's Champion said that the 5000 fans at Double or Nothing spoiled them as they were extremely loud and reacted enthusiastically to everything.

"Oh my God, yes,” Baker said enthusiastically. “We were spoiled with that crowd Sunday. Because it was so loud and they were so excited for everything. We still have a couple of more weeks in Jacksonville, and then we start in Miami, I think is the first one, [then] we start touring, hitting the road, hitting the towns, making the towns. And man, I’ve never been more excited for fans again."

Nyla Rose has emerged as the first challenger for Britt Baker's AEW Women's Championship. Though fans predicted Thunder Rosa to step up, the former two-time women's champion will surely be a formidable opponent for The Dentist.

