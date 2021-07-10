"One of the better matches I’ve called in years"- Jim Ross heaps praise on AEW stars

Legendary commentator Jim Ross has heaped praise on AEW stars MJF and Sammy Guevara.

On the company's return to the Wednesday night slot on June 30th last month, Sammy Guevara and MJF fought in their first-ever singles match on AEW Dynamite. The bout main evented the show.

Both men tore the house down as they delivered every possible maneuver in their arsenal. In the end, MJF emerged victorious, thanks to Shawn Spears and Wardlow's interference.

Regardless, the bout sparked a buzz on social media, with fans mostly appreciating the quality of the match. AEW Star Chris Jericho also applauded both men for delivering a pay-per-view-worthy match.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, AEW's Jim Ross has given his take on the match between MJF and Sammy Guevara. He enjoyed calling the bout as both youngsters delivered and understood the responsibility of closing the show on a high note. He also rated the whole show as a must-see event.

"But I can tell you this was all on me and we had a hell of a show. That [Sammy] Guevara MJF match was outstanding, one of the better matches I’ve called in years and years but the whole show was strong. The close of the show, those two young kids, both in their mid 20s, knew the responsibility of closing the show and how important it was. For everybody surrounding them, for our fans to deliver. I had the sense that leading into that last match, I thought that we had a really strong show leading up to that main event. People were expecting greatness and I think that’s what those two guys delivered," said Jim Ross. (H/T- WrestlingInc)

There's no doubt that the company had bid adieu to the Daily's Place with a bang. It has also set the bar for future AEW Dynamite episodes, and we certainly witnessed the Road Rager edition as its prime example.

Jim Ross made a big blunder on the June 30th episode of AEW Dynamite

Despite putting on a hellacious show, Jim Ross made a blunder that sparked discussion amongst the wrestling fans. Just before the episode went off the air, the company shared a heartfelt video package depicting some of the most memorable moments during the Daily's Place era. As the package concluded, Jim Ross accidentally stated that there is nothing better than 'WWE' Dynamite.

Following this, fans heavily criticized the veteran on social media. However, AEW's Jim Ross came forward to apologize for his mistake, stating that this won't prompt him to quit his job.

Yep I apparently made an untimely error tonight at shows end.



No excuses.



And I’m not quitting. 🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 1, 2021

