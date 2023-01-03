"One of the dumbest spots I've ever seen" - Wrestling veteran slams Jon Moxley's match on AEW Dynamite for being absurd

Jon Moxley is currently one of the biggest stars on the AEW roster. He teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli on a recent episode of Dynamite for a match that was heavily criticized by wrestling veteran Disco Inferno.

Blackpool Combat Club took on Top Flight's Darius and Dante Martin during the New Year's Smash edition of AEW Dynamite. Castagnoli and Jon Moxley came out on top after a physical match that was well-received by most viewers.

During the match, the Swiss Superman grounded Darius Martin and delivered several Hammer and Anvil Elbows to his opponent. On the Keepin' it 100 podcast, former WCW star Disco Inferno noted that the aforementioned spot killed the match for him.

"I defy anybody to go back and watch this spot and tell me. This was one of the dumbest spots I've ever seen. He's [Claudio] elbowing him [Darius] in the side of the face, OK? [Dante Martin] comes up and kicks Claudio. Claudio continues to elbow the guy in the face. He elbowed the guy in the side of the face 20 straight times. Dante Martin stands there and is looking at him, elbowing the guy in the face repeatedly over and over." (3:43 - 4:32)

Disco Inferno had more criticism for Jon Moxley's match on AEW Dynamite

Disco Inferno suggested that the spot where Claudio Castagnoli elbowed Darius Martin repeatedly was absurd. The former TNA wrestler stated that in an MMA setting, the referee would be fired for allowing that to happen.

"So instead of clobbering Claudio to get to like, knock him off and stop him from elbowing the guy in the face, Dante thinks why not hit the ropes and to do some high flying move or something. And at the end of it, Claudio gave the guy 20 elbows to the side of the face. If that was MMA, the referee would have been fired forever for letting the guy try to kill the guy out there. I mean, this was absurd." (4:33 - 5:19)

Glenn Gilbertti @TheRealDisco Not to be a hater, but that spot in the Top Flight vs BCC match where Claudio elbowed the guy in the face TWENTY straight times and Dante Martin stood right there and watched should give that match a negative star rating. Zero psychology. But their fans loved it. Not to be a hater, but that spot in the Top Flight vs BCC match where Claudio elbowed the guy in the face TWENTY straight times and Dante Martin stood right there and watched should give that match a negative star rating. Zero psychology. But their fans loved it.

Claudio Castagnoli is the current ROH World Champion, while his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta is the ROH Pure Champion. Jon Moxley recently lost the AEW World Championship to MJF at Full Gear 2022.

With Bryan Danielson set to take on MJF in the near future for the world title, could the AEW World Championship return to BCC?

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' it 100 and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes