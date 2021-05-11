"One of my favorites I’ve ever had" - AEW star on instant classic against The New Day

AEW star Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to praise the Ladder match he and Cash Wheeler - FTR - wrestled against The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) at TLC 2019. Harwood said it was one of the favorite matches of his career.

Before joining AEW, Harwood and Wheeler were in WWE for nearly six years, where they wrestled as The Revival. Despite achieving success in the promotion, years of creative frustration led to their departure in 2020.

Harwood took note of a Twitter user who pointed out that FTR's Ladder match with The New Day at TLC 2019 was an instant classic.

The AEW star wrote that the match was one of his favorites, as it was built on psychology, and wasn't merely a spot fest.

"One of my favorites I’ve ever had. Less of a car crash. BIG on psychology," tweeted Harwood

One of my favorites I’ve ever had. Less of a car crash. BIG on psychology. 🪜 https://t.co/jbLZcQ3OVN — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 10, 2021

Fighting for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, the match turned out to be FTR's final pay-per-view match in WWE. Though they came up short, it was arguably Harwood and Wheeler's best match on the main roster.

A few months later, FTR would officially depart Vince McMahon's promotion to join AEW in May 2020.

FTR has achieved tremendous success in AEW

Ever since making their way to AEW, FTR has shown why they are indeed one of the best tag teams in the world. They won the AEW Tag Team Championships from Kenny Omega and Hangman Page at All Out 2020 in an instant classic.

Nearly three months later, they dropped their titles to The Young Bucks at the Full Gear pay-per-view in one of the best tag team matches of the year.

I’m thankful for everything that @WWE gave me, but it’s been a good year.



And we’re getting our titles back. pic.twitter.com/AOvbNxPExe — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) April 10, 2021

Since then, FTR has joined the MJF led stable, The Pinnacle. The group was victorious in last week's "Blood and Guts" match against The Inner Circle on the special episode of AEW Dynamite.

Do you think FTR and The New Day had chemistry in the ring? Would you like to see them square again sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.