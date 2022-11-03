"One of the good ones!" - Former AEW star seemingly takes subtle dig at CM Punk after his real-life rival challenges WWE legend on Dynamite

Former AEW star Bobby Fish seemingly took a dig at CM Punk after Colt Cabana's return on this week's Dynamite.

Before a fallout, Punk and Cabana were very close to each other. During the post-All Out media scrum, The Second City Saint took multiple digs at his former friend while speaking to journalists.

The former AEW World Champion also took shots at The Elite, which led to a backstage brawl. Since then, CM Punk hasn't been featured on television and is likely to be done with the company.

On the Wednesday night show, Cabana emerged as Chris Jericho's mystery opponent and unsuccessfully challenged him for the Ring of Honor World Championship.

Reacting to Cabana's return to AEW programming, Fish sent out a short message as he seemed pretty happy with the Chicago native returning to television.

"Great to see this on my TV Tonight. Chicago’s own, @ColtCabana. One of the good ones!" wrote Fish.

The former All Elite star has previously taken shots at CM Punk for being a "cu*t." He even claimed that the former WWE Champion should've been grateful that Fish laid his shoulders down to take a pinfall loss to him.

What did you make of Colt Cabana's return to AEW television? Sound off in the comment section

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes