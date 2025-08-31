One Half of Former AEW Tag Team Champions Claims to Be Better Than WWE’s Street Profits, DIY, and others

A former AEW Tag Team Champion had just made some serious claims. He has taken shots at top WWE tag teams like Street Profits, DIY, and many more.Ever since joining AEW, FTR has proven themselves to be one of the top tag teams in the business. They have won tag team gold across multiple promotions around the world. While they don't hold any titles right now, they can still be considered one of the best tag teams of all time, and Dax Harwood isn't shy to admit it.Recently, Dax Harwood took to social media to ask fans to name a better tag team than FTR. One fan daringly pointed out that Street Profits, DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, and Fraxiom are better than the former AEW Tag Team Champions. In response, Dax told the fan that FTR are better than all the teams he listed.&quot;Yes. Please keep naming teams until one that’s better than us comes up.&quot;Check out his tweet here:Street Profits Are Set to Challenge for the WWE Tag Team Championship at Clash in ParisThe Street Profits have been having an incredible year so far. They managed to get themselves back into the tag title picture after a few years. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins won the titles from DIY on the March 14, 2025, episode of SmackDown.Ford and Dawkins held the titles for the next few months and fought off several challengers as the SmackDown tag team division got hotter with the addition of Fraxiom and the Wyatt Sicks. Sadly, Ford and Dawkins' run as Tag Team Champions ended on the 11th July episode of SmackDown after they lost to Wyatt Sicks.Since then, they have been on a quest to reclaim the titles. The Profits managed to become number one contenders after defeating Melo Don't Miz this week on the blue brand. They will now challenge Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Titles at Clash in Paris.It will be interesting to see if the Street Profits will be able to regain the tag titles.