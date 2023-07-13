"One of the MVPs of AEW's first year" - Fans delighted by a major ex-WWE star's return after 26 weeks

AEW Dynamite delivered a massive surprise for its fans when it was revealed that PAC would be the fifth member of Team Blackpool Combat Club in the 2023 Blood and Guts match. PAC made his unexpected return to TV after 26 weeks as he attacked Kenny Omega with a chair shot.

The Blackpool Combat Club then surrounded Omega and started to assault him, with PAC taking center stage. Fans were naturally happy to see the former WWE NXT Champion back on TV. Some were also delighted that he was involved in a main event storyline.

One fan tweeted the following message about PAC's comeback, which garnered numerous positive reactions from Wrestling Twitter:

"I'm glad to see PAC back in a main event storyline. I hope this is a sign of things to come from him. One of the MVPs of AEW's first year, who has everything it takes to be at the very top of this company. #AEW."

I hope this is a sign of things to come from him. One of the MVPs of AEWs first year, who has everything it takes to be at the very top of this company.



#AEW I'm glad to see PAC back in a main event storyline.I hope this is a sign of things to come from him. One of the MVPs of AEWs first year, who has everything it takes to be at the very top of this company.

You know what's the oldest? Pac vs Hangman!



You know who else Pac hates? The Young Bucks!



Pac has even tagged with Jon Moxley twice before to face The Elite! PAC vs Kenny Omega is arguably @AEW 's BEST rivalry, and one of the oldest!

One of the reasons for fans' excitement is that PAC has a history with almost everyone involved in this particular feud. He had a storied rivalry with Kenny Omega when AEW first started. Besides that, the former WWE star has also feuded with "Hangman" Adam Page in the past.

With Kota Ibushi joining The Elite in the Blood and Guts match against Team Blackpool Combat Club, the involvement of PAC will undoubtedly add an extra layer of zest to an already promising bout.

AEW Dynamite saw Don Callis and Chris Jericho go down memory lane

Don Callis and Chris Jericho had an exciting segment on this week's Dynamite. Callis has been trying to get Jericho to join his 'family.' So far, The Ocho has been reluctant to join forces with the veteran manager.

On this week's Dynamite, it did seem like Chris Jericho was slowly warming up to the idea of joining Callis' faction. The 59-year-old came out to loud boos from the live audience and showed some old footage where he and Jericho were together during their time on the independent scene. Callis also touched upon the duo's friendship with Bad News Brown (Allen Coage).

In the footage, Don Callis appeared to have long hair, prompting Jericho to joke about the former's current appearance. He added that Allen urged him to have The Ocho's back. Callis finished off the segment by telling Jericho he knew what the late star would want him to do.

