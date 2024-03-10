One original plan for Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution got changed, reveals son

Sting's son opens up about the original plans for The Icon's retirement match at AEW Revolution.

The Icon's sons, Stephen and Garret Borden, got to be a huge part of their father's retirement match at AEW Revolution. During The Vigilante's entrance, his sons dressed up as two iconic versions of him - Wolfpac and Surfer Sting.

However, During a recent interview with WrestlingNewsCo. Stephen Borden revealed that there were different plans for the Sting's entrance at AEW Revolution:

“So originally, it was going to be I was actually just going to be Crow Sting. Garrett was going to do Surfer. The reason why we landed on those two, there was no debate or conversation about it. It was always we just kind of knew Garrett was going to do Surfer and I was going to do some variation of Crow Sting. And then it was actually Darby, who mentioned at one point, man, well, you know, isn't it kind of weird that Garrett is going to be Surfer and then Stephen is going to be Crow. And then you're also going to be Crow."

Stephen added:

"He said, 'That's my dad.' So it was actually a good point, you know, we were just I was just going to be the same as him. And we thought, let's give an opportunity for fans to at least experience a few different eras. And also it provides some contrast, just visually red versus the white and black. So that's how we landed on that." [H/T WrestlingNewsCo.]

EC3 reacted to Sting's retirement at AEW Revolution 2024

Following The Icon's retirement, several wrestlers and critics have reacted to his retirement match and wished him well. EC3 is the latest to pay homage to the WWE Hall of Famer.

During the most recent episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 paid his own tribute to The Icon after his retirement:

“Sting did a lot for me. It was an honor to work with him. Obviously, I was a huge fan of him growing up. And, when I think of Sting's last match, I think of broken glass flying into the faces of fans. That's just the first thing I think about.”

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Darby Allin now that The Icon has hung up his boots.

What are your thoughts on Sting's last match? Sound off using the discuss button.

