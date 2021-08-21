"One sloppy mistake"- AEW star comments after Jon Moxley's win on Rampage

Daniel Garcia has opened up about the recent loss he suffered at the hands of AEW's Jon Moxley.

Taking to Twitter, Garcia stated that one small blunder had cost him the biggest match of his career. The AEW star added that he will make the "adjustments necessary" to ensure this doesn't happen again:

"One sloppy mistake cost me the biggest win of my career. There is no margin for error at this level. Now I know. I will make the adjustments necessary." Daniel Garcia tweeted.

One sloppy mistake cost me the biggest win of my career. There is no margin for error at this level. Now I know. I will make the adjustments necessary. https://t.co/v407giI1h9 — DANIEL GARCIA (@GarciaWrestling) August 21, 2021

Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia put on a decent main event during the second episode of AEW Rampage, emanating from the United Center in Chicago. The former WWE superstar locked Garcia in a bulldog choke, prompting the latter to tap out.

Following the bout, 2point0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker) ambushed Jon Moxley. AEW star Eddie Kingston tried to make the save, but the numbers game caught him as well.

Much to everyone's surprise, Sting and Darby Allin showed up and joined the in-ring chaos, as the babyfaces stood tall at the end of the episode.

Despite the eye-grabbing main event, CM Punk's jaw-dropping debut stole the show. People were electric throughout the night, chanting Punk's name up until the show went off the air.

Jon Moxley's dream match at AEW All Out is in jeopardy

Jon Moxley may not get his dream match next month!

The long-rumored match between Jon Moxley and IWGP United States Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi at All Out could be off the table. The NJPW legend will now put his title on the line against Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Grand Slam on September 4, a day before All Out emanates from Chicago.

For weeks, reports suggested that Jon Moxley had requested Tony Khan to book him in for a match against Tanahashi. The NJPW icon is widely believed to be Moxley's dream opponent.

I've just seen the news that Hiroshi Tanahashi has been booked for a match on September 4, in Japan, with Kota Ibushi.



This likely puts to bed the rumours that Tanahashi is going to be working with Jon Moxley at #AEW All Out on September 5, in Chicago. — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) August 18, 2021

Given the unfortunate clash of schedules, the bout may not happen after all. AEW must focus on inserting a significant name to face Jon Moxley at All Out. Moreover, his feud with Daniel Garcia seems to be over for now.

