"One of the worst humans that I've ever met" - Former champion unloads on AEW's Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland has made many enemies throughout his time in AEW, but the one he can't seem to shake is Hangman Adam Page. The Realest has been at war with The Cowboy for almost two years now, and Hangman recently unloaded on his bitter rival.

Ad

Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland first came to blows in October 2023. Their rivalry quickly escalated after Strickland broke into Hangman's house and threatened his newborn child. Page began traveling a dark path, which ultimately led him to burn down Swerve's childhood home.

The two seem to have put their feud on hold for now, but they've both made it clear that the hatred remains and is unlikely to ever fade. In a conversation with Raj Prashad on Yahoo! Uncrowned, Hangman Adam Page claimed that Swerve Strickland is one of the worst people he's ever met. However, he grudgingly gave his rival credit for his passion and ability.

Ad

Trending

"While I can say that [Strickland is] one of the worst humans that I've ever met or encountered in any way, I won't take away his wrestling ability, his passion, his desire for not just pro wrestling, but for AEW," Page said.

He also admitted that, while his feud with Swerve was destructive, it's helped him reach a new level.

Ad

"So in some ways I'm appreciative of what I've been through and the ways that it's shaped me, as much as it has destroyed a large portion of my life," Page added.

Ad

Swerve Strickland's real enemies may be The Young Bucks

Despite having moved on from his rivalry with Hangman Adam Page, Swerve Strickland couldn't help but get angry when The Cowboy won the Owen Hart Cup and punched his ticket to the main event of All In: Texas.

Swerve is still bitter about Hangman costing him a title shot against Samoa Joe in early 2024, and he was convinced his longtime enemy was in league with The Young Bucks, who interfered in his match against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Dynasty 2025.

Ad

However, after Will Ospreay saved him from another attack by the EVPs at Summer Blockbuster last week, Swerve overheard Adam Page telling his former friends off. Hangman warned the Bucks to stay away from him, Ospreay, and Strickland, and it seems The Realest now knows who his true enemies are.

Expand Tweet

Matt and Nick Jackson have long been a thorn in Swerve Strickland's side, and the pieces are falling into place for a major tag team match, with Swerve and Ospreay potentially facing The Young Bucks at All In: Texas next month. Whether Strickland can get his revenge remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More