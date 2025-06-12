AEW planning a massive match including top stars for All In - Reports

All In: Texas is right around the corner, and it is set to be an incredible event. As the show draws closer, reports have emerged that AEW is planning a massive match for the show.

When Swerve Strickland challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Dynasty 2025, the Young Bucks showed up and cost him the title. Since then, he has been feuding with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. He even competed against them in an Anarchy in the Arena Match at Double or Nothing, emerging victorious. It looked like he had moved on from the feud the following week on Dynamite when Will Ospreay asked for his help to ensure Hangman Page wins at All In: Texas. However, the Realest One refused to help Page, which led Ospreay and him to get into a confrontation backstage. It looked like the two men were headed for a match down the line.

This week on Dynamite, Will Ospreay wrestled Swerve Strickland to a time limit draw. Following the match, the Death Riders came out and surrounded the ring. The Young Bucks attacked Swerve from behind and hit him with the EVP Trigger. They even laid out Prince Nana before they handcuffed Swerve to the corner. They put on their shoes, which have thumbtacks on the soles, and went for a superkick, but Ospreay stepped in their way to save Strickland instead.

According to reports from Fightful Select, sources have indicated that the current direction for All In is to have the Young Bucks face off against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. Sources close to each talent have also said that a tag match involving Swerve and the Bucks was on the cards for quite some time, but Ospreay's creative direction only became clear after Double or Nothing.

Cope's plans for All in are delayed by AEW

Cope has been out of action since he was brutally attacked by FTR following their loss to the Death Riders at Dynasty 2025. Since then, there have been reports that the Rated R Superstar was going to make his return in time for AEW All In since he had a major match planned for the show.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful addressed Cope's plans for All In on The Hump, stating that the former Edge was supposed to team with Christian Cage at All In against FTR. However, these plans have now been reportedly postponed due to Christian's ongoing storyline with The Patriarchy.

“People I talked to hinted to me there were some hiccups in relation to turning Christian babyface or getting him out of The Patriarchy. [It] seems like he wanted to do that for a little bit longer. They had planned for Cope and Christian against FTR at All In.” [H/T: Ringside News]

It will be interesting to see when Cope will make his return to AEW.

