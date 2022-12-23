AEW has made a name for itself by picking up nearly every talented star that walked through the door, despite hardly having enough TV time for everyone. With Rick Ross recently appearing on Dynamite, fans took to social media to beg Tony Khan not to sign the veteran rapper.
Celebrities have often appeared in pro wrestling, with some of the most memorable occasions being Mr. T or even Donald Trump. However, while AEW seems to be going for a similar angle, fans have not always been as warm to the celebs as they were to Snoop Dogg or Shaquille O'Neil.
After Rick Ross' recent appearance as what seems to be a manager for Swerve Strickland, the Twitter account @TheEnemiesPE3 urged Tony Khan to exclusively sign the rapper.
However, most Twitter users were not at all happy with the joking suggestion that Tony Khan signs Rick Ross and went as far as to slam the entire segment or even the show itself.
Check out the reactions below:
While multiple users hated the segment, these fans had more positive things to say, with some even pointing out that Ross' appearance has a larger effect outside of pro wrestling.
It remains to be seen if Rick Ross will become a regular inclusion to AEW Dynamite or if this appearance is simply just a temporary one.
Regardless, at this stage, he seems to be dividing the online fanbase, which could possibly change over time.
The AEW fanbase was similarly not happy with Bow Wow's inclusion
Bow Wow has seemingly been trying to get into pro wrestling for quite some time, and when the star took to Twitter to comment on a post made by Jade Cargill, things went a step further when The Baddies confronted the rapper in public.
Shortly after the heated public exchange between Cargill and Bow Wow, fans took to social media to slam what seemed like the promotion looking for their own Logan Paul. Some even noted that the company has been out of touch since Cody Rhodes' departure.
It remains to be seen if fans end up warming up to the two veteran rappers as time goes on, but it seems like Tony Khan is slightly missing the mark with what his fans want.
Could AEW turn the fans' response around and recreate some classic Attitude Era moments?
