"That's the best AEW can do" – Twitter berates Tony Khan for seemingly imitating Triple H's tactic for booking major match

Tony Khan has often garnered criticism from fans and veterans from the industry alike for his decisions when booking matches on AEW. Over the past few weeks, rapper Bow Wow has been teasing a potential feud on the promotion. AEW's official announcement of him confronting Jade Cargill sent the wrestling world into a tizzy.

It all commenced when Swerve Strickland called out the rapper during his interaction on Hey! (EW). The artist responded and urged Tony Khan to sign him up for a feud. Later, Bow Wow got involved in a heated online exchange with Jade Cargill and the latter did not hold anything back. Along with her fellow Baddies, the current TBS Champion interrupted the rapper on one of his recent tours.

Celebrities competing in the squared circle is nothing new. Triple H involved Bad Bunny in matches on Royal Rumble and WrestleMania where his performances captivated fans. Additionally, YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul went up against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in his third match in WWE.

Following AEW's announcement, fans took to Twitter instantly to call out the similarities to WWE:

Most recently, the Da Vinki twins appeared on an edition of AEW DARK. Referee Aubrey Edwards and The Acclaimed are also set to appear on Charli D'Amelio's Snapchat show Charli vs. Dixie.

Tony Khan booked Shaquille O'Neal to team up with Jade Cargill a few years ago

Last year, while Jade Cargill was feuding with Red Velvet, it turned into a mixed-tag team match. While Velvet had partnered up with Cody Rhodes, Cargill teamed up with basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal.

The Jacksonville-based promotion crowned their new World Champion at AEW Full Gear. With William Regal's assistance, MJF defeated Jon Moxley in a highly engaging match.

With Jade Cargill's impressive physique and dominant run as champion, it remains to be seen whether an intergender match is on the cards or another potential mixed-tag team match.

What do you think of Tony Khan engaging celebrities in AEW feuds? Sound off in the comments below.

