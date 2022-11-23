Create

"That's the best AEW can do" – Twitter berates Tony Khan for seemingly imitating Triple H's tactic for booking major match

By Rosanne Raphael
Modified Nov 23, 2022 07:32 PM IST
(Left) Tony Khan (Right) Triple H
(Left) Tony Khan (Right) Triple H

Tony Khan has often garnered criticism from fans and veterans from the industry alike for his decisions when booking matches on AEW. Over the past few weeks, rapper Bow Wow has been teasing a potential feud on the promotion. AEW's official announcement of him confronting Jade Cargill sent the wrestling world into a tizzy.

It all commenced when Swerve Strickland called out the rapper during his interaction on Hey! (EW). The artist responded and urged Tony Khan to sign him up for a feud. Later, Bow Wow got involved in a heated online exchange with Jade Cargill and the latter did not hold anything back. Along with her fellow Baddies, the current TBS Champion interrupted the rapper on one of his recent tours.

Celebrities competing in the squared circle is nothing new. Triple H involved Bad Bunny in matches on Royal Rumble and WrestleMania where his performances captivated fans. Additionally, YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul went up against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in his third match in WWE.

Following AEW's announcement, fans took to Twitter instantly to call out the similarities to WWE:

Bow Wow is AEW’s Logan Paul 😂 https://t.co/99GkPMkaGH
@nikoexxtra AEW hasn’t been the sane since Cody left.
@nikoexxtra Bow Wow is WWEs Kevin Federline
@nikoexxtra That’s the best AEW can do lol
@AEW @TBSNetwork @Jade_Cargill @smoss @AEWonTV WWE get Logan Paul and Bad Bunny. Two guys who have a huge social media following and are well positioned in the modern day pop culture zeitgeist. AEW get Bow Wow. 😂😂😂🤦‍♂️
So WWE gets Bad Bunnny and Logan Paul.AEW gets Bow Wow 🤔😮‍💨🤢No disrespect, but #AEW    needs either a major celebrity or make Jade DEFEND her belt more!!
@Ben_bespinosa13 So WWE has Logan Paul while TK is like bring in bow wow cause they had words here 😂 https://t.co/fjiXuuCl0c
WWE: Logan Paul is going to wrestle for usAEW fans: What a joke company AEW: Bow Wow and Jade are going to feudAEW Fans: This is awesome https://t.co/DHfu88Wwau
@TheGWK21 @Jtaexix @AEW @HeelMox @TBSNetwork @Jade_Cargill @smoss @AEWonTV Logan Paul is one of the most followed social media personalities. Bow Wow hasn't been relevant in 20 years.

Most recently, the Da Vinki twins appeared on an edition of AEW DARK. Referee Aubrey Edwards and The Acclaimed are also set to appear on Charli D'Amelio's Snapchat show Charli vs. Dixie.

Tony Khan booked Shaquille O'Neal to team up with Jade Cargill a few years ago

Last year, while Jade Cargill was feuding with Red Velvet, it turned into a mixed-tag team match. While Velvet had partnered up with Cody Rhodes, Cargill teamed up with basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Remember that time Shaq @SHAQ put his Diesel Power to use on Cody - AEW Dynamite (03.03.2021) https://t.co/ujLoOw5OZh

The Jacksonville-based promotion crowned their new World Champion at AEW Full Gear. With William Regal's assistance, MJF defeated Jon Moxley in a highly engaging match.

With Jade Cargill's impressive physique and dominant run as champion, it remains to be seen whether an intergender match is on the cards or another potential mixed-tag team match.

What do you think of Tony Khan engaging celebrities in AEW feuds? Sound off in the comments below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Quick Links

Edited by Steffi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...